B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 368,117 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 368,117 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.96, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.