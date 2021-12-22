B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 6,098 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,123,000 after purchasing an additional 187,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,819,000 after purchasing an additional 743,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,738,000 after purchasing an additional 155,211 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

