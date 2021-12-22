B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,697,000 after buying an additional 194,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after buying an additional 999,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $673,935,000 after buying an additional 88,967 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after buying an additional 1,253,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.62 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average of $116.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

