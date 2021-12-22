B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,828,000 after buying an additional 79,676 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,948,000 after buying an additional 258,218 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,061,000 after buying an additional 438,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

