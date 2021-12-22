B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 3,170 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after purchasing an additional 140,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,415,000 after purchasing an additional 311,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after purchasing an additional 321,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day moving average is $91.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

