B-cube.ai Reaches One Day Volume of $50,044.00 (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (CURRENCY:BCUBE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, B-cube.ai has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. B-cube.ai has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $50,044.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One B-cube.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00053996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.44 or 0.08128543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,711.60 or 0.99977301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00072935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00047322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002641 BTC.

B-cube.ai Profile

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,838,663 coins and its circulating supply is 8,129,266 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

B-cube.ai Coin Trading

