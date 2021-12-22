Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $432,853.84

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Azuki has a market cap of $432,853.84 and approximately $46,884.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Azuki has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

