Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 103.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AYLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $28.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $123.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.10.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.