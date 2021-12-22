Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $624.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVASF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 624.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

AVASF stock remained flat at $$9.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. Avast has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

