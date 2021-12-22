Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.64.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,828 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,120. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.