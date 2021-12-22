Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 83,564 Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 83,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skillz by 309.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skillz by 149.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473,143 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Skillz by 57,128.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,573 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth $133,800,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3,092.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillz alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $898,664.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.96. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. Research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKLZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.