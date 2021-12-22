Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 2,012 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

NYSE:COP opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.