Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 92,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 91,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41.

