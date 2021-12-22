Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 5,767 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Snap by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,024,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on Snap in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $311,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,848,962 shares of company stock worth $112,539,187 over the last quarter.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

