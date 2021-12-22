Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after buying an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after buying an additional 679,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.00.

UNH stock opened at $487.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $496.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $454.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.63. The company has a market capitalization of $458.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

