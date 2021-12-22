Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.30. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 214,897 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

