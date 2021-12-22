ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) vs. Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Critical Survey

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ATN International pays out -56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ATN International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

55.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of ATN International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of ATN International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 434.98% 2.07% 0.70% ATN International -3.42% -1.39% -0.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shenandoah Telecommunications and ATN International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 1 2 0 2.67 ATN International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.45%. ATN International has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.93%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than ATN International.

Volatility and Risk

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and ATN International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $220.77 million 5.99 $126.72 million $20.89 1.27 ATN International $455.44 million 1.43 -$14.12 million ($1.21) -34.05

Shenandoah Telecommunications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATN International. ATN International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shenandoah Telecommunications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats ATN International on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless telephone and data network services. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (“HFC“) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc. engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure. The International Telecom segment caters to other telecom providers such as international long-distance, roaming from other carriers, and transport and access services, as well as fixed internet and voice, and retail mobility services. The Renewable Energy segment delivers distributed generation solar power to corporate and industrial customers.. The company was founded by Cornelius B. Prior Jr. in June 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

