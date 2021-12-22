Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $430.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $37.30 on Tuesday, reaching $380.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of -88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $405.41 and its 200 day moving average is $352.02.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.