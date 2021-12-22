Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Acquired by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure makes up 1.2% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.20 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -276.19%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.