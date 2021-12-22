Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 490 ($6.47) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATYM. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of ATYM opened at GBX 409 ($5.40) on Tuesday. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 227 ($3.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 420 ($5.55). The company has a market capitalization of £565.29 million and a PE ratio of 5.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 397.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 341.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.36), for a total value of £24,360 ($32,183.91).

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

