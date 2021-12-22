AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $96.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 41.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 178,960 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AstroNova by 58.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in AstroNova during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in AstroNova by 47.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in AstroNova during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

