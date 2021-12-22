Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 26,399 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,399 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $55,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $151.42 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

