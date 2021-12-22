Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 21,210 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,210 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $49,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in CVS Health by 95.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

