Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $36.72 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,347 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Camden Property Trust worth $36,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after acquiring an additional 855,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,122,000 after acquiring an additional 558,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $49,330,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,677 shares of company stock worth $17,246,303 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.96, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $177.45.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Mizuho increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

