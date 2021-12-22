Artfinity (AT) One Day Volume Tops $1,911.00

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Artfinity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Artfinity has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar. Artfinity has a market cap of $114,722.41 and $1,911.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00040274 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00201032 BTC.

Artfinity Coin Profile

Artfinity (AT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

Buying and Selling Artfinity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

