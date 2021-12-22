Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Authorizes Share Buyback Program

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $126.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.03. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.