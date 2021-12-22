Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 2.0% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $349.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $262.85 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.98 and a 200-day moving average of $353.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

