Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 11.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

