Armor Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.73 and a 1 year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.