Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,595 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $128.11 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

