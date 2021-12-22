Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Stock Position Raised by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Aries I Acquisition were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,558,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,379,000.

RAMMU opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

