Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.05. Argo Group International posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 284.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Argo Group International.
Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 215.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Argo Group International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54. Argo Group International has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.92.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.
Argo Group International Company Profile
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.