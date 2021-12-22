Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.05. Argo Group International posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 284.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 215.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Argo Group International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54. Argo Group International has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

