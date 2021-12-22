Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $6,795,664.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189 in the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management stock opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.30. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.