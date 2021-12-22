ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $32.06

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.06, but opened at $32.83. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 70,519 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at $1,311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 95.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 257,537 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 49.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 76.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

