ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $32.06

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.06, but opened at $32.83. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 70,519 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.15.
The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at $1,311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 95.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 257,537 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 49.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 76.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
