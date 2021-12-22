ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. ArcBest reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

