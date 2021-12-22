AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Down 17.5% in November

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $163.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.12.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

In other news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $27,048,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

