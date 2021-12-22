Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $470,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 275,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 98,385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

