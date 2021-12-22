Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $1,239.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,239.75.

ANFGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ANFGF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. 13,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

