Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $454.19

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $454.19 and last traded at $453.65, with a volume of 13391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $446.49.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.85.

The firm has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $422.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.88.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anthem by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Anthem by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Anthem by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

