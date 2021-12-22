Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,433.62

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,433.62 ($18.94) and traded as low as GBX 601.54 ($7.95). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 608 ($8.03), with a volume of 18,743 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Anpario alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 613.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,433.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.29 million and a P/E ratio of 32.00.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.