Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 65,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

AOMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

