Analyzing H-CYTE (HCYT) and Its Peers

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS: HCYT) is one of 199 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare H-CYTE to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

H-CYTE has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE’s peers have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares H-CYTE and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $2.15 million -$6.46 million -1.15 H-CYTE Competitors $1.13 billion $81.88 million 1.24

H-CYTE’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than H-CYTE. H-CYTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -320.43% N/A -382.30% H-CYTE Competitors -716.58% -77.40% -17.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for H-CYTE and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A H-CYTE Competitors 1017 4193 7654 205 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 31.37%. Given H-CYTE’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe H-CYTE has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

H-CYTE peers beat H-CYTE on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About H-CYTE

H-Cyte, Inc. engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

