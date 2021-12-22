Analyzing Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and SQZ Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million 93.31 -$91.67 million ($3.61) -3.36 SQZ Biotechnologies $21.00 million 12.59 -$50.52 million N/A N/A

SQZ Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Codiak BioSciences.

Volatility & Risk

Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 4.13, indicating that its share price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 5.57, indicating that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and SQZ Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences -425.30% -169.73% -42.42% SQZ Biotechnologies -432.38% -51.18% -30.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Codiak BioSciences and SQZ Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Codiak BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.35%. SQZ Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 324.63%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than Codiak BioSciences.

Summary

SQZ Biotechnologies beats Codiak BioSciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

