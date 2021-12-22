Analyzing BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

BTRS has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BTRS and Formula Systems (1985)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -20.15% -12.91% Formula Systems (1985) 2.22% 4.55% 2.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTRS and Formula Systems (1985)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.91) -8.73 Formula Systems (1985) $1.93 billion 0.93 $46.78 million $3.27 35.99

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Formula Systems (1985), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BTRS and Formula Systems (1985), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 0 9 0 3.00 Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTRS presently has a consensus price target of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 106.23%. Given BTRS’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than Formula Systems (1985).

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats BTRS on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

