Analysts Set Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Target Price at $16.02

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 46.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 53.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 109,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

