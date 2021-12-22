Analysts Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target at C$24.69

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of REI.UN traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,176. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$16.30 and a 1 year high of C$23.22.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

