Analysts Set Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Price Target at €44.25

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €44.25 ($49.72).

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFXA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($41.01) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

