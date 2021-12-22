Analysts Set Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) PT at $19.50

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research firms have commented on CNR. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,545. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

