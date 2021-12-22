Analysts Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target at $45.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. 46,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

