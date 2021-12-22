Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.75.

Shares of BMO opened at C$133.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$135.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$130.01. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$94.90 and a one year high of C$141.37. The company has a market cap of C$86.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

